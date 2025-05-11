American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 693.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 578,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

