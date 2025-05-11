American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

AWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Trading Down 0.3 %

American States Water stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 172.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 197,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 107,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

