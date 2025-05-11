Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 447,277 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,911,000 after buying an additional 770,227 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 737,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $20,292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

