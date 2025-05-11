Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $94.75

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.16.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DG opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

