Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

