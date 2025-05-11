Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

