AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $355.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

NASDAQ APP opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.55 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 32.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 602,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in AppLovin by 13.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,690,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

