AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $530.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.