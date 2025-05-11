AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $328.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.59. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

