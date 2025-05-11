argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $708.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $704.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.94.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $549.65 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -624.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.27 and a 200-day moving average of $613.38.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $91,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 53,684.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in argenx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

