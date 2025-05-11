Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARKO

Arko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Arko has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arko by 12.2% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $353,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.