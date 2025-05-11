Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $11.68. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 234,766 shares.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,789.90. This represents a 15.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $954,029.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,660,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,925.65. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,164,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,439. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,244,000 after buying an additional 132,350 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 277.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 16.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

