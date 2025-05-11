ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.46, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $3,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ARM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARM by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.