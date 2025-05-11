ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

