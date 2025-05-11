Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ARQ were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in ARQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARQ by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $30,869.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 354,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352. 26.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARQ Price Performance

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $3.90 on Friday. Arq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.51.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

