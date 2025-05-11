Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $4,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

