Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

