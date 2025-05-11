Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.02. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

