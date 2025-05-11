Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AVDL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $907.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

