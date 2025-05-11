Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.42 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 156,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

