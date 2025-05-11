AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 275,211 shares trading hands.
AVPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
