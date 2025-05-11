Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

AVNW stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.84 million, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

