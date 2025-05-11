AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.