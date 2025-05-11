AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

AVDX opened at $9.73 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AvidXchange by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 147,719 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

