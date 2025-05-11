Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2025

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avient by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 1.4 %

Avient stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.