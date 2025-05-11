Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Avient Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avient by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

