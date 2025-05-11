Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.91.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $684.59 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

