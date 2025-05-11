Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

