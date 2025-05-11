Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 24894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.349 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 826,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 257,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2,389.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 200.0% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.