Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of BAND opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $88,375.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,475 shares in the company, valued at $902,357.50. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $59,189.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,251.60. This represents a 16.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,721 shares of company stock valued at $992,965 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

