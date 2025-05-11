BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,210.44. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

