Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.