Barclays PLC Acquires 20,236 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Acelyrin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Acelyrin by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.