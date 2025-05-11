Barclays PLC Acquires 5,566 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

