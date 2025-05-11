Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.82 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

