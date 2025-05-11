Barclays PLC Buys 471 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $99.06 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

