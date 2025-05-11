Barclays PLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Enerflex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enerflex by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $846.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

