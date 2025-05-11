Barclays PLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director Wendy B. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi acquired 9,900 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $29.74.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapport Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.