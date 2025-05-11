Barclays PLC Has $331,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,668.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

