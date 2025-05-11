Barclays PLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 326,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 113,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.11 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

