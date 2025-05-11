Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 335,713 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kornit Digital by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 893,463 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 372,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 380,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRNT

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.