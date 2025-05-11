Barclays PLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
