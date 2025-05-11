Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,527 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

