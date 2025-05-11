Barclays Upgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

