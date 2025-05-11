Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.30. Bicara Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

