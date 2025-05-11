BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $68.18 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

