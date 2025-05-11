Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price at $48.73

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

