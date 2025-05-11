Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour FY2026 Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.