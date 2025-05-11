Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour FY2026 Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of UAA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
