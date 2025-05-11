Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

