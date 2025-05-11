Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2025

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQFree Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. ARQ has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.51.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ARQ news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARQ in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in ARQ by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARQ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.