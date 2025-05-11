Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Price Target to $8.00

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ARQ Stock Performance
Shares of ARQ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. ARQ has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.51.
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARQ in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in ARQ by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARQ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARQ
Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARQ
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.