Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Price Target to $8.00

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. ARQ has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get ARQ alerts:

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

In other ARQ news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARQ in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in ARQ by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARQ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.