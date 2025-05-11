CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRGX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.47. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

